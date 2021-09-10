Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Across India Amid Covid Curbs. See Pics, Videos

The ten-day festival is celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and fervour.

Celebrations for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began across the country on Friday morning amid COVID-19 restrictions. For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to large-scale celebrations for devotees in most parts of the country.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Morning 'aarti' and prayers being offered at Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur on #GaneshChaturthi, today. pic.twitter.com/bhkLKDcmpX — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

The Mumbai police, citing Covid, today barred the assembly of five or more persons in the city, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that will begin on Friday. Several curbs will be strictly imposed as per government directions, they said. The city's biggest festival is usually observed over ten days, but sometimes longer in some places.

#WATCH | Priests & organisers perform morning 'aarti' at 'Mumbai Cha Raja' in Ganesh Galli of Lal Baug locality in Parel on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/kuLO7Ss2FI — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

Ganesh Chaturthi falls in August or September and is celebrated in many states, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

Across the country, Ganeshotsav celebrations begin today and will end after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, which is also called Ganesh Visarjan.

On the day of Ganesh Visarjan, idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed and devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.