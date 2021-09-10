Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: PM, President Kovind, Several Politicians Wish People

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in most parts of India with a lot of pomp and fervour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several other political leaders wished the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesh.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of the 10-day festival when people bring idols of the Lord to their homes and pray to him to end all their troubles in life.

“Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, fortune and good health to everyone. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगलकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!

Celebrated in most parts of India, Ganesh Chaturthi is marked with a lot of pomp and fervour in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Also known as Vighnaharta, Lord Ganesh is usually worshipped at the beginning of any puja or before starting any initiative.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! Warm wishes to all of you on this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. I wish Vighnaharta Ganesha makes our effort against COVID-19 successful and blesses everyone with happiness and peace. Let's all follow the Covid protocol when celebrating the festival," President Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!



गणेश चतुर्थी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



मेरी कामना है कि कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध किए जा रहे हमारे प्रयासों को विघ्नहर्ता गणेश सफल बनाएं और सभी को सुख एवं शांति प्रदान करें।



आइए, हम सब कोविड-अनुकूल व्‍यवहार करते हुए यह त्‍योहार मनाएं।

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has urged people to restrict their celebrations to their homes and not visit pandals or crowded places. Home Minister Amit Shah also wished everyone on the occasion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoped for the removal of all obstacles in India's progress.

Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sharma said he prayed to Lord Ganesh to bestow everyone with good health and prosperity.

भगवान श्री गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



विघ्नहर्ता से सबके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य एवं समृद्धि की कामना करता हूं।



गणपति बप्पा मोरया????????

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hoped that the “purveyor of enlightenment” brought happiness into everyone's lives this Ganesh Chathurthi and beyond.

The blessings of Lord Vinayaka, the remover of obstacles, the harbinger of auspicious times, the purveyor of enlightenment, bring happiness into all your lives this Ganesh Chathurthi and beyond. Om Ganapathi Namaha!

Sharing a Sanskrit shloka in praise of Lord Ganesh, the Puducherry unit of BJP said, “May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the happiness & success.”

Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa!



May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the happiness & success. #Greetings on #GaneshChaturthi#HappyGaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/mnPGKgC8yO — BJP Puducherry

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring good health, prosperity and happiness to all.”

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring good health, prosperity and happiness to all.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, too, wished people in Odia.

When the 10-day festival concludes, the Ganesh idols are immersed in a river or any other water body. The immersion signals the return of the Lord to his abode after staying with his devotees.