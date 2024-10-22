Ekta Kapoor, Mother Interrogated Under Child Abuse Act For Scenes In Web Series

The case is related to season 6 of the web series 'Gandi Baat' on the OTT platform Alt Balaji.

The Mumbai Police has interrogated producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor, who were booked under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of ALT Balaji's web series 'Gandi Baat'.

After their interrogation on Monday, they have been asked to appear for questioning again on Thursday. Mumbai Police has sought information about the actors working in the series. They will also record the statement of the actors and director of the film, as per Mumbai Police's statement.

The police have also asked Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor to bring some documents related to ALT Balaji.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had registered a case against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and ALT Balaji company under the POCSO Act.

It is written in the complaint that the series, which streamed on ALT Balaji between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, the controversial episode is no longer streaming on this app.