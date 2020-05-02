Woman Maoist With Rs 16 Lakh Reward Killed In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

The encounter took place in Sinbhatti jungle in the district's Pendhra division (Representational)

A woman Maoist with Rs 16 lakh reward on her head and 144 serious offences against her name was gunned down in an encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday, police said.

The encounter took place in Sinbhatti jungle in the district's Pendhra division in the afternoon, an official said.

"In the encounter between C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police and Maoist, woman ultra Srujanakka (48), a divisional committee member of Kasansur dalam, was killed. She carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh on her head and had 144 serious offences against her name," the official informed.

He said an AK-47, a Claymore mine, a pressure cooker and Maoist literature were found from the spot.