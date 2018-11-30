PM Modi Meets Trump, Vladimir Putin And Theresa May At G20 Summit

G20 Summit: PM Modi with US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires.

The brief exchange of views came ahead of the first trilateral meeting between PM Modi, President Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later Friday.

According to a picture tweeted by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, PM Modi was seen clasping the hand of Donald Trump and talking to the US president.

PM Modi also interacted with President Putin.

"Catching up with other #G20 leaders from Russia, Italy and UK at the Leaders' Lounge," Mr Kumar tweeted, referring to prime minister's interactions with President Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister May.

Earlier, PM Modi held separate bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.