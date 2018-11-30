G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping On G20 Summit Sidelines

G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, in a statement to the media, said that the BRICS countries were ready to co-operate for a new industrial revolution. The Prime Minister said that terrorism and radicalization were the biggest challenges before the world.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 30, 2018 19:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping On G20 Summit Sidelines

G20 2018: PM Narendra Modi spoke over an informal BRICS summit meet amid the G20 meet in Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 

PM Narendra Modi today addressed an informal BRICS summit informal meet in Argentina capital Buenos Aires, amid the G20 Summit which will be held there. PM Modi, in a statement to the media, said that the BRICS countries were ready to co-operate for a new industrial revolution. The Prime Minister said that terrorism and radicalization were the biggest challenges before the world. "We will have to work together against economic offenders," he said in the statement to the media. PM Modi has also met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit today.

PM Modi had earlier met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and told him about plans to scale up investments in tech, farm and energy sectors in India.

Saudi Arabia has offered to supply India with oil and petroleum products it needs to meet its growing energy demands during a meeting between Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official Saudi media reported on Friday, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Narendra Modi's visit to Argentina for 2018 G20 Summit:

 


Nov 30, 2018
19:33 (IST)
G20 Summit 2018: PM Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on sidelines of G20 summit in Buenos Aires

PM Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on sidelines of G20 summit in Buenos Aires, according to news agency PTI.
Nov 30, 2018
19:32 (IST)
G20 Summit 2018, Argentina: Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Offers To Supply Oil To India On Sidelines Of G20 Summit
Saudi Arabia has offered to supply India with oil and petroleum products it needs to meet its growing energy demands during a meeting between Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official Saudi media reported on Friday.
Nov 30, 2018
19:15 (IST)
G20: PM Narendra Modi says have to talk in "one voice" for interest of developing nations, on sidelines of G20 Summit

"We have to talk in one voice for the interest of developing nations in the United Nations and other multilateral organizations. This is the reason we have come together for BRICS," said PM Modi, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Argentina.
Nov 30, 2018
19:14 (IST)
G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS informal meeting in Buenos Aires

Terrorism and radicalism are a threat to the world, those who commit financial crimes are also a big threat. We have to work together against black money, PM Modi said on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, according to news agency ANI.
Nov 30, 2018
19:11 (IST)
G20 Summit 2018: Saudi Arabia ready to help India meet energy demands: Report

Saudi Arabia has offered to supply India with oil and petroleum products it needs to meet its growing energy demands during a meeting between Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official Saudi media reported on Friday, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

The two leaders met at Salman's residence in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, reported PTI.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the horizons of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the various political, security, economic, investment, agricultural, energy, cultural, and technological fields, Saudi Press Agency reported, according to PTI.
Nov 30, 2018
19:07 (IST)
Read Here: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; Investments, Oil Supply Discussed
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him about plans to scale up investments in tech, farm and energy sectors of India.
No more content
Comments

Trending

G20 SummitNarendra ModiNarendra Modi In Argentina

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusKisan MarchAIIMS MBBS2.0G20GDPROG PhoneJio

................................ Advertisement ................................