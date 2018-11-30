G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping On G20 Summit Sidelines

G20 2018: PM Narendra Modi spoke over an informal BRICS summit meet amid the G20 meet in Argentina

PM Narendra Modi today addressed an informal BRICS summit informal meet in Argentina capital Buenos Aires, amid the G20 Summit which will be held there. PM Modi, in a statement to the media, said that the BRICS countries were ready to co-operate for a new industrial revolution. The Prime Minister said that terrorism and radicalization were the biggest challenges before the world. "We will have to work together against economic offenders," he said in the statement to the media. PM Modi has also met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit today.

PM Modi had earlier met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and told him about plans to scale up investments in tech, farm and energy sectors in India.

Saudi Arabia has offered to supply India with oil and petroleum products it needs to meet its growing energy demands during a meeting between Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official Saudi media reported on Friday, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

