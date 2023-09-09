G20 Summit Live Updates: World Leaders Arrive In Delhi For G20 Summit, PM Meets Joe Biden

G20 Summit: G20 meetings are expected to bring economic benefits to India

World leaders have arrived in Delhi for the G20 summit, including US President Joe Biden. Biden also held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his arrival.

PM Modi will also host a "working lunch" for the leaders on Saturday at the Bharat Mandapam, and President Droupadi Murmu will host a gala dinner for them.

G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the G20 meetings held across locations in various states and Union territories are a "fine example of cooperative federalism".

These meetings will "surely bring economic benefits to our country and citizens", he added.

Here are the LIVE updates on the G20 Summit:

Sep 09, 2023 08:13 (IST) Rishi Sunak's "Why I'm At The G20" Video Lists His Goals For Summit

Listing his priorities during the G20 summit in Delhi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has stressed how countries need to work together to resolve global issues.

In a video titled, "Why I'm at the G20", Mr Sunak captured the moments after he landed in Delhi yesterday with his wife Akshata Murty for the summit that begins today. Ms Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.

The video, posted on X, had glimpses of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey welcoming the UK Prime Minister, a drive through Delhi roads and an interaction with students. Sunak visited the British Council following his arrival. Read More

Sep 09, 2023 07:48 (IST) Here's what's on G20 agenda today

As the national capital gets ready to host the 18th G20 Summit today with global leaders in presence, it is very important to look at what it holds in its agenda.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

India is hosting the G20 Leader's Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10. Read more

Sep 09, 2023 07:23 (IST) What PM Modi, Joe Biden Discussed Ahead Of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, at a private dinner, discussed ways to "deepen and diversify" the partnership between the two countries. In their over 50-minute talks PM Modi and Mr Biden discussed defence partnership, cooperation in nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies such as 6G.

The two leaders also exuded confidence that the outcomes of the G20 Summit will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation and building consensus around inclusive economic policies to address greatest global challenges. Read More

Sep 09, 2023 07:09 (IST) UK PM Rishi Sunak Explains Why He Is At G20 Summit Why I'm at the #G20👇 pic.twitter.com/BzjKo160hX - Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 8, 2023

Sep 09, 2023 06:54 (IST) PM Modi's Private Dinner For President Biden, Bilateral Talks On India-US Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Joe Biden for a bilateral discussion at his residence in Delhi late on Friday evening, shortly after Mr Biden's Air Force One landed in Delhi ahead of the weekend's G20 Summit. The Prime Minister's Office shared photos of the two leaders holding talks on "a wide range of issues (that) will further deepen bond between India and the US".

Sources in the Indian government said that, during the meeting, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden's vision and commitment to further strengthening "the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared democratic values, strategic convergences and strong people-to-people ties". Read more