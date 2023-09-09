"100% Consensus...": What Leaders Said On G20's 'Delhi Declaration'

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant dubbed the declaration "historic and path-breaking".

After days of speculation and skepticism, a consensus was reached at the G20 Summit and the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration was adopted on Saturday. The big development was welcomed by several leaders and officials, who said the "historic" document recognises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on human-centric globalisation.

The adoption of the declaration was announced by PM Modi on Saturday afternoon and the reactions started pouring in immediately after that.

Thanking the members of the prestigious grouping, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Today at the #G20 Leaders' Summit #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration is officially adopted. @PMOIndia @narendramodi's emphasis on human-centric globalisation and our concerns of #GlobalSouth have found resonance and recognition. Thanking all G20 members for their cooperation and support."

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant dubbed the declaration historic and path-breaking and said there was 100% consensus on all developmental and geopolitical issues. The reference to geopolitics is especially important given the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Historical & Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in todays world . Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today's world (sic)," Mr Kant posted on X.

Speaking to NDTV, Union Minister Hardeep Puri called the adoption of the declaration a moment for celebration and rejoicing. "The New Delhi Declaration shows the entire focus and concerted Indian approach is to use the G20 platform to bring about a human-centric development paradigm," he said.

Mr Puri, who is a former diplomat, said the redrafted Indian paragraphs on the Russia-Ukraine conflict reflect “very, very mature and intelligent drafting”, take everyone on board and end by saying that this is not an era for war. The “not an era for war” remark was made by Prime Minister Modi when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand last year.

"I think this is the spirit in which plurilateral forums like this have to be used and I can say, not because I have 50 years of experience in this field, this is what the Modi development model is all about," the minister said.

"Don't measure the achievements (of the summit and India's presidency) just in terms of the fact that more than 220 meetings were held in 60 or more Indian cities, measure the true impact which will resonate - the joining of the African Union. On all fronts, on health, on multilateral development banks, on the issue of climate, on climate finance, when people start analysing this document, see the value-adds that this G20 has produced," he added.

Mr Puri asserted that the G20 New Delhi Declaration will be remembered as a major milestone in the creation of a post-Covid, human-centric development model, which will create a new international order.