German Chancellor Wears An Eye Patch At G20 Summit In Delhi, Here's Why

PM Modi shakes hand with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday attended the G20 Summit in Delhi wearing an eye patch. The 65-year-old sported a new look after he injured his face while jogging last Saturday.

According to his spokesperson, Mr Scholz has suffered minor injuries and will have to wear the eye patch for the next few days.

Despite the injury, Mr Scholz -- who has been a regular runner for several years -- was in good form, his spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit had said on Monday while addressing the media.

Earlier this week, the German Chancellor had also posted a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing him wearing a large black patch over his right eye, with red scrape marks visible around the edge.

"Thanks for the well wishes. It looks worse than it is!" he wrote under the picture on his official account.

"Excited to see the memes," he added.

Wer den Schaden hat…

Wer den Schaden hat…

Bin gespannt auf die Memes. Danke für die guten Wünsche, sieht schlimmer aus, als es ist!

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted world leaders for the G20 summit in New Delhi today. He shook hands and gave warm hugs to the world leaders who will now hold discussions on Ukraine, climate change and other contentious global issues.

It is notable that the G20 is a group of world's 20 major countries that was formed after the Asian financial crisis in 1999 on the understanding that crises spilling across borders needed better international economic co-operation to tackle them.

It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The bloc accounts for 80% of global gross domestic product (GDP) and 75% of international trade.

Although only treasury chiefs met in initial years, the heads of all member nations decided to meet once a year for a summit after the 2008 financial crisis.