PM Opens G20, Says Remove "Global Trust Deficit", Welcomes African Union

PM Modi welcomed the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, as a permanent member of the G20 grouping, amid thunderous applause by world leaders. African Union chair and Comoros President Azali Assoumani then took his seat among world leaders at the invitation of foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Before formally starting the proceedings of G20, the PM expressed his condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. "We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," he said.

The post-Covid world is suffering from trust deficit, and the (Ukraine) war has deepened it further, he said, adding that we need to walk together for global good.

PM Modi said we live in times when age-old problems are seeking answers, and we need to fulfil our responsibilities with a human-centric approach. "The idea of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas' can be a guide to the world," he added.

PM Modi said India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, both inside and outside the country.

A replica of the 13th century Konark Wheel from the Sun temple in Odisha's Puri served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, in Delhi today.

Prime Minister Modi reached Bharat Mandapam this morning ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.

The leaders attending the summit include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not attending the summit.