Spell Of Rain Cools City As Delhi Gears Up For Mega G20 Summit Today

A sudden spell of rain lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of the morning today, bringing temperatures down in the city.

Parts of south-west Delhi including Vasant Kunj, Munirka, and Narela areas witnessed light rainfall in the early hours today.

Showers brought much-needed relief from the heat and humidity, as India gears up to host the mega G20 Summit in the Capital today and tomorrow.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecast, the national capital will likely recieve light rain towards the forenoon today and tomorrow.

The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively today, the Regional Meteorological Centre said in a statement.

Earlier in July, heavy rains and the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage based in Haryana caused floods in the low-lying areas of the national capital and the adjoining areas.



