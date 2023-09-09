Defence, Nuclear Energy, AI: What PM Modi, Joe Biden Discussed Ahead Of G20 Summit

PM Modi and Joe Biden exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, at a private dinner, discussed ways to "deepen and diversify" the partnership between the two countries. In their over 50-minute talks PM Modi and Mr Biden discussed defence partnership, cooperation in nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies such as 6G.

The two leaders also exuded confidence that the outcomes of the G20 Summit will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation and building consensus around inclusive economic policies to address greatest global challenges.

After the meeting, Mr Biden tweeted, "Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history."

Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister.



Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. pic.twitter.com/bEW2tPrNXr — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2023

Sources in the Indian government said that, during the meeting, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden's vision and commitment to further strengthening "the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared democratic values, strategic convergences and strong people-to-people ties".

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues. They agreed that India- US partnership was beneficial not only for the people of the two countries but also for global good.