Rishi Sunak's 'Why I'm At The G20' Video Lists His Goals For Summit

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty arrived in Delhi yesterday

Listing his priorities during the G20 summit in Delhi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has stressed how countries need to work together to resolve global issues.

In a video titled, "Why I'm at the G20", Mr Sunak captured the moments after he landed in Delhi yesterday with his wife Akshata Murty for the summit that begins today. Ms Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.

The video, posted on X, had glimpses of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey welcoming the UK Prime Minister, a drive through Delhi roads and an interaction with students. Sunak visited the British Council following his arrival.

Sunak's voiceover in the background says, "Put simply, global issues matter, we simply can't do alone. Countries have to work together, we saw this during Covid and it's right that we come together to fight climate change and Putin's illegal war."

"The G20 and summits like it provide a unique opportunity to talk face to face with the leaders of other countries and address those issues and the decisions we make there will deliver the jobs, growth and security that British people expect of their PM. So I am looking forward to a productive few days," the UK Prime Minister adds.

Following his arrival, Sunak yesterday said his visit to Delhi is "obviously special". "It's obviously special. I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately," he told reporters travelling with him.