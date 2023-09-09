Bharat Mandapam: All You Need To Know About The Grand Venue Of G20 Summit

'Bharat Mandapam' was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26, 2023. It is conceptualised in response to the Prime Minister's vision for the nation to have state-of-the-art infrastructure for hosting crucial meetings, conferences, and exhibitions.

The Convention Centre was developed at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore.

The IECC complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination, with a campus area of over 123 acres.

The Centre is designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events. It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, a business centre and an amphitheatre that has a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals.

'Bharat Mandapam' also has a majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall that have a combined capacity of seven thousand people.

The shape of the building is derived from the 'Shankha' (conch shell), and different walls and facades of the Convention Centre depict several elements of India's traditional art and culture.

Various paintings and tribal art forms from different regions of India also adorn the Convention Centre.

Convention Centre also has a 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi-covered campus, and 10G Intranet connectivity.

'Bharat Mandapam' has an interpreter room equipped with cutting-edge technology to support 16 different languages, advanced AV systems with huge-sized video walls, building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency, light management system with dimming and occupancy sensors, state-of-the-art DCN (Data Communication Network) system, integrated surveillance system and energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system.