In Pics: Hugs And Laughs As Global Leaders Meet At G20 Summit

PM Narendra Modi welcomed leaders from across the globe as the landmark G20 Summit began today in New Delhi. The heads of states and representatives of nations arrived at the Bharat Mandapam where they shared laughs and handshakes with PM Modi.

Here is a look at some of the candid moments from Day 1 of the global summit.

PM Modi greets UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Bharat Mandapam. The Indian-origin leader has said his visit to New Delhi for the G20 Summit is "obviously special" as he joked about being referred to as the "son-in-law of India".

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and PM Modi were seen sharing a laugh after she arrived at the Bharat Mandapam.

PM Modi explains the significance of the Konark Wheel to US President Joe Biden after receiving him at the summit venue.

US president Joe Biden and Russia's Sergei Lavrov captured in the same frame. Relations between the two nations have been frosty since Russia's war with Ukraine and its growing closeness with China in Asia.

PM Modi hugs African Union chief Azali Assoumani as he invites the nation group to join the Group of 20. The prime minister had proposed the inclusion of the union in June.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden seen chatting before the summit began.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva shares a light moment with PM Modi at the G20 venue.