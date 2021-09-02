Full Vaccination Mandatory To Attend Essential Mass Gatherings: Centre On Festivals

The Centre said that mass gatherings during festivals should be discouraged amid COVID-19

Mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending it is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite, the Union government said on Thursday and urged people to get the jabs and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially during the festive season.

In a press conference, it warned the second wave of coronavirus infection in India was not yet over even though the weekly positivity rate was showing an overall declining trend.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 39 districts in the country reported over 10 per cent weekly Covid positivity rate in the week ending August 31 while in 38 districts it was between 5 and 10 per cent.

He asserted that 16 per cent of India's adult population have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 54 per cent have been administered at least the first dose.

"In Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh all the adult population have got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine," Mr Bhushan said.

In view of the upcoming festive season amid the scare of the third wave of COVID-19 infections striking the country, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said "mass gatherings have to be discouraged and full vaccination should be a prerequisite if attending such a congregation is essential."

"People should celebrate festivals at home, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and embrace vaccination," NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said.



