BJP Workers Clash With Cops During Protests Over Fuel Prices In Bengal

BJP leaders and members take out protest rally in Kolkata over taxes on fuel prices.

Activists of the BJP clashed with the police in Kolkata today after they were stopped from taking out a rally demanding a slash in taxes levied by the state on fuel prices.

Several BJP workers and leaders were detained during the clash, a police officer said.

The party later gave a seven-day ultimatum to the state to accept its demand.

It threatened to launch a bigger movement next week, if the Trinamool government fails to do so.

On Sunday, the BJP had said that it would hit the roads if the state does not reduce the VAT it charges on petrol and diesel prices, in line with the centre's move to cut excise duty.

The rally was scheduled to cover the distance between the BJP office at Central Avenue and the Metro station in Esplanade.

Since morning, the police had put up barricades outside the BJP office to stop activists from holding the rally.

As soon as BJP members set out on the march, they were prevented from moving ahead by the police, following which a clash broke out between the two sides.

"Every time the BJP decides to take out a rally, COVID norms are cited. A few days ago, however, when the TMC took out similar rallies against the Centre over rising fuel prices, COVID norms were clearly not applicable. It seems that the TMC is afraid of the BJP, and that is why it is trying to stop us from taking out rallies," the BJP state president, Sukanta Majumdar, said.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the party would hold its protest march in the state at any cost.

"Not just the Centre, several other states have slashed taxes to bring down the fuel prices, but the TMC government which pretends to be pro-people is yet to do the same. Their double standard stands exposed," he claimed.

Mr Majumdar said the party would wait for a week and then launch a march to Nabanna if its demand is not met with.

"We are giving the state government an ultimatum of seven days... If it doesn't accept our demand, we will take out march to Nabanna to press for the same," he said.

Mr Adhikari quipped that the TMC government "has funds in excess" for distribution among local clubs but "it can't slash VAT rates as it will apparently put pressure on state coffers".

"I will write to the prime mnister very soon seeking an investigation into the alleged malpractices that is going on in the garb of funds disbursal among various clubs. It is a big scam," he said.

Earlier, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had alleged that the BJP was indulging in "cheap politics" over the issue.

Maintaining that the revenue realised from fuel tax by the Centre is far more than that of states, Mr Ghosh further suggested that some parity should be maintained.

"The BJP is indulging in cheap politics over fuel prices as its apathy in stemming the skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG has been exposed. It has slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel a bit, fine! But that is too little, too less," Mr Ghosh had said.

The Centre recently reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Several states, including Assam, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, followed suit, cutting VAT rates in different proportions.

