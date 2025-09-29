From UPI To Railway Ticket Booking: List Of Key Changes Coming Into Effect From October 2025

October, the 10th month of the year, is almost here, and several rules are set to be implemented from the first day of this month. From the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to Railway ticket booking, these changes will directly impact the common people.

Here's A List Of Key Changes Effective October 1, 2025

UPI Transactions: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will discontinue the peer-to-peer (P2P) "Collect Request" or "Pull Transaction" feature on UPI platforms like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm. This move aims to enhance user security and curb online fraud.

"All member banks, payment service providers (PSPs) and UPI apps are directed to implement the necessary changes in their systems and operational processes to ensure that no P2P collect transaction is initiated, routed or processed beyond Oct 2, 2025," a circular read.

The latest instructions will be implemented with effect from October 1, as per the circular signed by Kunal Kalawatia, who is the chief of products.

National Pension System (NPS): Non-government subscribers can now invest up to 100% of their pension corpus in equity-related schemes under the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF), up from 75%.

Meanwhile, fees for PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number) opening and maintenance are also revised, Rs 18 for the e-PRAN kit and Rs 40 for the physical PRAN card for government employees. The fees will vary for private sector and government sector NPS subscribers.

As per the circular, dated September 15, "A central recordkeeping agency may collect service charges plus applicable taxes for providing services to the subscribers of the pension schemes covered under the Act."

The circular mentioned that the annual maintenance charge shall be zero for accounts having a nil balance. And, the e-PRAN kit should be the default option at the time of opening the account.

Railway Ticket Booking: From October 1, Indian Railways will prioritise Aadhaar-verified users to book reserved general tickets in the first 15 minutes after reservations open. The rule was announced to prevent misuse and streamline bookings.

"With a view to ensure that the benefits of the reservation system reach the common end user and are not misused by unscrupulous elements, it has been decided that with effect from 1.10.2025, during the first 15 minutes of opening of general reservation, reserved general tickets can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users," a ministry circular said during the announcement.

LPG Cylinder Prices: Prices are reviewed monthly and may see revisions effective October 1, impacting household budgets. The price might increase, decrease, or remain the same.

Online Gaming: New regulations kick in to promote transparency, security and player protection, with rules on age limits (18+ for real-money gaming) and licensing requirements.

"We had engaged with the industry, had multiple discussions with them. We have been having discussions with them for almost three years," said information technology (IT) minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently.

"And in case they need more time, we will definitely consider a more consultative approach, which is our standard approach... But, at this point in time, we are targeting to start the implementation of the new legislation from 1st October, 2025."

Bank Holidays in October

The month of October sees 21 bank holidays, including festivals like Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, so users are advised to plan banking activities accordingly. Meanwhile, expectations of a 0.25% cut by the RBI could influence loan interest rates.