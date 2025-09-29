Travel Vlogger Attempts 400 Km Manali-Ladakh Trip On Onewheel, Sparks Online Buzz

An Indian travel vlogger has taken on a thrilling challenge that's sent social media into a frenzy. In a video, Shakti Singh Shekawat announced his bold plan to conquer the treacherous 400-kilometre Manali-to-Ladakh route, not on a bike or jeep, but on a one-wheeled, compact electric unicycle board. Typically, travellers opt for cars or two-wheelers, but Mr Shekawat is determined to push the limits on a onewheel. He'll be documenting his journey as a series, which will start streaming on September 30th.

"Ekpahiya ( Manali to Leh on Onewheel )Is it even possible?? Streaming from 30th September," the video was captioned on Instagram.

The Manali to Leh route is a challenging path through the Himalayas that many adventure-seekers aspire to conquer. The route is known for its cliffs, fast-flowing rivers, and high altitudes, but Mr Shekawat is determined to ride through it all on his onewheel. He also promises to share raw and exciting footage of his journey, including successes, failures, and the difficulties of navigating this tough terrain.

The announcement has exploded online, amassing thousands of views and reactions. The video has sparked curiosity and excitement among his audience, eager to see if he'll succeed in this daring adventure. "How is that even possible?" one user said.

"That's crazy, bro! Ye hua na kuch adventure, jo aj tak kisi ne na socha. Shakti bhai dikha do apni shaktiya. All the best," said another fan.

A third said, "woahhhhh! This is extraordinary! All the best bhaii." A fourth added, "Wow, so unique thing to do ... never heard anyone doing it... something interesting to look up to."