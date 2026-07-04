From Grassroots To Chief Minister: Revanth Reddy Returns To Political Birthplace

It is an emotional homecoming to his political birthplace. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is on a thanksgiving tour of Midjil in Mahabubnagar district, the place that gave his political career its first major push 20 years ago.

Reddy returned to Midjil on Saturday to thank the people who first elected him to the local body in 2006, marking the beginning of a remarkable political journey.

From a first-time local representative to the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy's rise has been swift and striking.

After winning as an independent Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member from Midjil, he went on to become an MLC, a two-time Kodangal MLA, Malkajgiri MP, Telangana Congress president, and eventually led the Congress to power in 2023 before taking oath as chief minister.

"I am visiting the place which gave me my identity as a politician. I could not do much for the area then, but now as CM I will announce welfare projects worth crores for every village," an emotional Revanth Reddy told NDTV.

Now 56, Reddy believes Midjil's support laid the foundation for everything he achieved in public life, and he wants to personally thank the people who stood by him in the early years. Although Reddy has visited the Mahabubnagar region as chief minister before, this is being projected as his dedicated thanksgiving visit to Midjil since assuming office."

For the chief minister, it is more than an official programme. It's a return to the village that gave him his first political mandate and shaped a journey that eventually led to the state's highest office," said a close aide.

Revanth Reddy's political journey has been one of steady reinvention. He began in student politics with the RSS-affiliated ABVP, and entered electoral politics as an Independent, winning the Midjil ZPTC election in 2006. He later joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), became an MLC, a two-time Kodangal MLA, and a close confidant of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, before switching to the Congress in 2017.

Despite setbacks and controversies, including the cash-for-vote case in which he spent 31 days in jail, he emerged as the face of the Congress in Telangana. Reddy became state Congress president in 2021, led the party to victory in the 2023 Assembly elections, and took oath as Chief Minister.

As chief minister, Reddy has often made headlines for his sharp remarks and political controversies. His aggressive oratory has drawn criticism from both opposition parties and some leaders within the Congress.

One of the most talked-about moments was when he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "Bade Bhai" (elder brother) while requesting the Centre's support for Telangana's development.

There have also been reports of internal differences in the Congress, with some senior leaders unhappy over his style of functioning. However, the party, including the AICC and the Gandhi family, have publicly backed him as chief minister.

Reddy has also faced backlash for controversial remarks against political rivals and journalists. He drew criticism recently after saying he was inspired by Adolf Hitler while explaining the HYDRAA nomenclature for the state's anti-encroachment agency.

Reddy has completed 2 years and 7 months in office. His biggest challenges ahead remain delivering on the Congress's welfare promises while maintaining fiscal discipline, completing flagship infrastructure projects, managing relations with the Centre, and countering a resurgent opposition led by the BRS and BJP.