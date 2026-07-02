Political Row Erupts As K Kavitha Arrested During Land Protest In Telangana

Political tension erupted in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday after Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha and hundreds of party leaders, Telangana movement activists and supporters were taken into preventive custody during a land protest in the Uppal Assembly constituency.

The protest, titled 'Bhoo Poratam' (Land Struggle), was organised by the TRS along with Telangana movement activists.

The protesters demanded that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government fulfil its poll promise of providing 250 square yards of land to Telangana movement activists, along with greater recognition and welfare measures for those who participated in the Telangana statehood movement.

Ahead of the protest, police carried out preventive arrests of several TRS leaders and activists in different parts of Telangana. Authorities also removed tents and other arrangements made at the proposed protest site in the Nacharam Industrial Area in an attempt to prevent the gathering.

Despite the restrictions, Kavitha reached Boduppal and symbolically named the protest site the "Telangana Udyamakarula Rakshana Colony." She participated in a brief ceremony before police intervened to stop the protest.

A fight broke out between protesters and police, following which Kavitha and several supporters were detained and shifted to a police station.

Criticising the Congress government, Kavitha said it was trying to silence voices raising questions instead of fulfilling promises made to Telangana movement activists.

"The Congress government, which is trying to silence questioning voices instead of fulfilling the promises made to the agitators, cannot escape downfall. Having climbed to power by saying it would deliver justice to the agitators, is the Congress Party now blind to their problems?" she said.

"We will not rest until we allocate 250 square yards of house sites to the agitators as per the given promise. We will expose your deceptions in the public arena. Our struggle for the realization of the agitators' rights will continue relentlessly," she added.

Kavitha also alleged that police used lathi-charge against women and Telangana movement activists, causing injuries. She warned that the Congress government would continue to face protests until the assurances made to agitators were fulfilled.

So far, the police have not issued any statement on the reported lathi-charge or the preventive detentions, while the TRS has vowed to continue its agitation and press for its demands.