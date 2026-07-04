Kidnapped Telangana Boy Found After 12 Days, Accused Says He Took Him To Hospital

A five-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped from Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana last month was found safe after 12 days, bringing relief to his family and ending an intensive police search.

The boy, Nikhil, was allegedly kidnapped while he was sleeping beside his grandmother at the railway station. CCTV footage later showed a man walking away with the child, leading the Government Railway Police (GRP) to register a kidnapping case and launch a massive search.

Police formed four special teams and tracked leads from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, but the breakthrough came unexpectedly from Secunderabad's Jeedimetla area.

According to police, the suspect, Sheikh Mahboob Ali, 40, walked into the Jeedimetla Police Station on Wednesday with the child and handed him over to officers.

During questioning, the accused claimed that he had found the boy on June 29. He told police that the child was suffering from a high fever, so he admitted him to a hospital for treatment, bought him new clothes and later decided to hand him over to the police after the boy recovered.

However, investigators are treating his version with suspicion, as CCTV footage allegedly shows him taking the child away on the day of the incident. Police said the exact motive behind taking the boy is yet to be established and will be determined during the investigation.

Police said Ali works at a hotel and lives with his mother after his wife and children left him.

Jeedimetla Circle Inspector Gaddam Mallesham said the safe recovery of the child was a major relief. "The motive behind the accused's actions will become clear during the investigation. We are happy that the boy has been found safe," he said.

After confirming the child's identity through a video call with his mother, police reunited Nikhil with his mother and grandmother at the police station.

The case has now been handed back to the GRP, who will continue the investigation and take further legal action against the accused.

