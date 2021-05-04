Free Vaccine To Everyone Including Those Above 18 In Chandigarh

All beneficiaries will be vaccinated for free of cost in Chandigarh (File)

Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday announced that all beneficiaries including those above 18 years will be vaccinated for free of cost in the Union Territory.

In an official statement, Mr Badnore said, "Free vaccination for all beneficiaries including those above 18 years."

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the night curfew will continue from 6 pm to 5 am every day along with a complete weekend curfew. The movement will be restricted from 5 pm on May 4 to 5 am on May 11, and only essentials shops remaining open. Home delivery up to 9 pm and takeaways till 5 pm to be allowed.

"All government offices to run from 9:30 am to 5 pm till further orders. Private offices will continue to work from home as much as possible. Government offices and banks to work with 50 per cent capacity. Public transport to ply with 50 per cent capacity as well," said SDMA, Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)