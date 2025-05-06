Four People Drown In River In Gujarat: Cops

Four people died after getting drowned in the Shetrunji river in Amreli on Monday, officials said.

According to officials, the deceased were the residents of Mithapur Dungri village.

Speaking to ANI, Gadhvi said, "We received information at around 8.30 pm that four youths had drowned in the Shetrunji river. Two rescue teams of the fire and emergency service reached the spot, and the rescue operation continued for 20-25 minutes...Four bodies have been recovered."

The officials said that bodies have been handed over to the police department and sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)