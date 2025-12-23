Advertisement

Gujarat Police Recruitment Window For 13,591 Posts Closes Today, Apply Here

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025: Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official OJAS Gujarat portal.

posts include Jailer Group-2 as well as Lokrakshak Cadre

Gujarat Police Recruitment Registration 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board will close the registration window for the recruitment of 13,591 Class-3 P.S.E. Cadre Unarmed Police Sub Inspector, Armed Police Sub Inspector (Platoon Commander) and other posts today, December 23, 2025 (11:59 pm). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the board gprb.gujarat.gov.in.

The other recruitment posts include Jailer Group-2 as well as Lokrakshak Cadre Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable (SRPF) and Jail Sepoy.

The posts of Police Sub-Inspector and Jailer require a Bachelor's degree and age between 21 and 35 years, while for Lokrakshak, Constable and Jail Sepoy posts, Class 12 pass candidates can apply.

Gujarat Police, Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Number of Vacancies

  • Unarmed Police Sub-Inspector         659
  • Armed Police Sub Inspector             129
  • Jailer Group 2 (Male)                         70
  • Unarmed Police Constable               6,942
  • Armed Police Constable                   2,458
  • Jail Sepoy (Male)                              300
  • Jail Sepoy (Female/Matron)              31
  • Armed Police Constable                   3002

These vacancies are reserved for several caste categories - General, Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025: How To Apply For The Posts?

  • Visit the official OJAS portal ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
  • Click on "Registration" and fill in the required details.
  • Upload necessary documents like educational certificates, proof of date of birth and category certificates.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Save and print the application form for future reference.

