Gujarat Police Recruitment Window For 13,591 Posts Closes Today, Apply Here

Gujarat Police Recruitment Registration 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board will close the registration window for the recruitment of 13,591 Class-3 P.S.E. Cadre Unarmed Police Sub Inspector, Armed Police Sub Inspector (Platoon Commander) and other posts today, December 23, 2025 (11:59 pm). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the board gprb.gujarat.gov.in.

The other recruitment posts include Jailer Group-2 as well as Lokrakshak Cadre Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable (SRPF) and Jail Sepoy.

The posts of Police Sub-Inspector and Jailer require a Bachelor's degree and age between 21 and 35 years, while for Lokrakshak, Constable and Jail Sepoy posts, Class 12 pass candidates can apply.

Gujarat Police, Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Number of Vacancies

Unarmed Police Sub-Inspector 659

Armed Police Sub Inspector 129

Jailer Group 2 (Male) 70

Unarmed Police Constable 6,942

Armed Police Constable 2,458

Jail Sepoy (Male) 300

Jail Sepoy (Female/Matron) 31

Armed Police Constable 3002

These vacancies are reserved for several caste categories - General, Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025: How To Apply For The Posts?