Four NRIs From Singapore In Assam For Questioning In Zubeen Garg Case

Three Non-Resident Indians from Singapore, who were part of the yacht party on September 19 with iconic singer Zubeen Garg and are key witnesses to the incident that led to his death, reached Guwahati today. The NRIs, who are also from Assam, have joined the investigation by Assam CID's Special Investigation Team.

Those who came are Jalongsat Narzary, Parikshit Sharma, and Siddhartha Bora. After five hours of questioning, their statement was recorded in front of the magistrate.

Last week, another NRI, Rupkamal Kalita, appeared before the Assam CID. His statement was also recorded in front of the magistrate.

In all, 11 NRIs who were part of the yacht party were summoned to Guwahati to join the investigation. So far, four have appeared.

Yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that NRIs who were asked to appear for questioning and are yet to do so, will be dealt with strictly with the assistance of the Singaporean authorities.

Zubeen Garg's family has given the authorities a 10-day deadline to provide justice. His wife Garima and younger sister Dr Palmie Borthakur, have posted on this on social media platform Facebook.

The SIT chief, MP Gupta, has claimed that they sought permission from the Singaporean authorities to visit the site of the accident on September 30.

"We are hopeful of a positive response soon. Once official clearance is granted, we will move swiftly to examine the death site and gather details. The Singaporean authorities are conducting a separate investigation and have requested official documents from Assam Police, which have been provided. We are awaiting the completion of Singapore's internal investigation," Gupta said.

Asked if the SIT would request extended police custody for the arrested individuals, Gupta said all of them will be presented before the court for further proceedings.

"We have taken them in custody for the maximum duration permitted by law, that is, 14 days. There is no provision to detain anyone beyond that. The investigation is progressing smoothly and lawfully," he said.

Gupta also dismissed speculation about delays in the investigation. "We will submit the final report within the stipulated period. Every effort is being made to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion," he said.