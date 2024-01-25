Four Indians Drown At Philip Island Beach In Australia's Victoria

Three of them had died at the scene while the fourth victim died in hospital. (Representational)

Four Indians drowned off an unpatrolled beach at Phillip Island in Australia's Victoria on Wednesday. The victims - a man and two women in their 20s and another woman in her 40s - belonged to an extended family, local media reported.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra shared the news and said the Consulate General in Melbourne is in touch with the victim's friends.

"Heart breaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance," said the embassy.

The first attempt to save the group at the Forrest Caves beach was made around 3:30 pm by off-duty lifeguards.

Three of them had died at the scene while the fourth victim - in her 20s - was flown to a hospital in Melbourne in a critical condition. She later died, reported news.com.au.

The 43-year-old victim was holidaying in Australia while the other three lived near Melbourne, said Victoria cop Karen Nyholm.

Phillip Island is known for its sea caves and Forrest Caves is a popular tourist beach known among locals for its dangerous swimming spots with no lifeguards.

In 2018, two Indians had drowned in Australia's Moonee beach while another went missing. They were from the same family that hailed from Telangana.