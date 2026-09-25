4 Gunned Down In Attack In Manipur By Suspected Myanmar-Based Rebels

Four civilians were killed after unidentified armed persons, suspected to be from a Myanmar-based rebel group, allegedly entered Pilong village along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur's Kamjong district and opened fire on villagers on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the attackers were suspected to be carrying sophisticated firearms. The incident took place at Pilong, around 30 km southeast of Chassad Police Station, according to the Kamjong Superintendent of Police.

The victims have been identified as Phami Jajo (43), Ningthem Kashak (35), Betterson Jajo (50), and Vareshim Jajo (67). The bodies of all four victims have since been brought to the Kamjong district headquarters, where post-mortem examinations are underway.

Further investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of the killings and identify those responsible.

The identity of the attackers and the exact circumstances leading to the killings are under investigation. Police have described the assailants as unidentified armed persons suspected to be from a Myanmar-based rebel group.

Police have registered a suo motu case in the incident, including charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

The incident has raised fresh security concerns in the remote border belt of Kamjong, where difficult terrain and limited accessibility pose challenges to security operations.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has condemned the killings. "Such acts of violence have no place in our society and will not be tolerated," he posted on X. Singh also conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

TNL Calls 24-hour Shutdown

Following the killings, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) announced a 24-hour shutdown within its jurisdiction from 7 am on September 25 to 7 am on September 26. In an emergency notice issued on Thursday, TNL Secretary Thanreingam Muivah said the shutdown was being imposed in protest against the killing of the four civilians.

The TNL alleged that the four were killed by cadres of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and other armed groups. The allegation has not been independently verified.

The organisation said power, medical and fire services, movement connected with funerals and condolence services, and other essential services would be exempted from the shutdown.