Former UP Lawmaker Bhalchand Yadav Expelled From Congress

Bhalchand Yadav had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Sant Kabir Nagar.

The Congress has expelled former MP Bhalchand Yadav from the party for six years for "anti-party activities", a spokesperson said Friday.

Mr Yadav had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on a Congress ticket.

A disciplinary committee led by former MLA Anugrah Narain Singh took the decision to expel Mr Yadav on Thursday, party spokesperson Brijendra Singh said.

Bhalchand Yadav had joined the party just before the parliamentary election and was nominated from Sant Kabir Nagar.

The disciplinary committee looked into allegations of indiscipline and sabotage by him during the Lok Sabha polls, party sources said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.