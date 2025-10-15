Former Kenya PM Raila Odinga Dies Of Heart Attack In Kerala

Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya, passed away on Wednesday morning in Koothattukulam, Kerala, after suffering a massive heart attack during his morning walk.

He was 80.

Odinga, who was in the state for Ayurvedic treatment, collapsed suddenly and was rushed to Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre, but could not be revived.

His body has been kept at Deva Matha Hospital, Koothattukulam.

Odinga had arrived in Koothattukulam six days ago, accompanied by his daughter and close family members.

He had been following a routine of morning walks and treatment sessions at the hospital.

Local authorities said the heart attack occurred around 6.30 a.m. during his walk, and he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

A towering figure in Kenyan politics for over four decades, Odinga served as the country's Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, during a crucial period of national reconciliation and constitutional reform.

Known for his fiery speeches and grassroots connect, he was a central figure in shaping modern Kenyan democracy.

He played a key role in the power-sharing agreement that ended the post-election violence of 2007–08, emerging as a national leader who advocated dialogue and reform.

Odinga was also a long-time opposition leader and head of the Orange Democratic Movement.

He contested several presidential elections and remained one of Kenya's most prominent political figures.

His career was marked by both fierce political battles and efforts to build a more inclusive political system.

Officials from the Kenyan Embassy in New Delhi have been informed and are coordinating with the Kerala government and hospital authorities for the repatriation of the body.

Local leaders and members of the Kenyan diaspora expressed shock and grief at his demise.

A formal statement from the Kenyan government is expected soon.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)