"Towering Statesman": PM Modi Condoles Death Of Ex-Kenyan PM Raila Odinga

"Towering Statesman": PM Modi Condoles Death Of Ex-Kenyan PM Raila Odinga
Odinga was receiving treatment in Ernakulam district of Kerala.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Odinga and hailed him as a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India.

Odinga, 80, breathed his last in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Wednesday where he was receiving medical treatment.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr. Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi said he had the privilege of knowing Odinga closely since his days as the chief minister of Gujarat and their association continued over the years.

"He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties," PM Modi said.

"He particularly admired Ayurveda and traditional medicine systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's health. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief," the prime minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

