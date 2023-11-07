Former Karnataka Speaker Chandre Gowda Dies At The Age Of 87

The 87-year-old is survived by his wife and four daughters.

Veteran politician and former minister D B Chandre Gowda, who vacated his Lok Sabha seat for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that allowed her to stage a political comeback post Emergency in 1978, passed away at his residence in Daradahalli in Mudigere taluk in the district, during the early hours of Tuesday, due to age-related ailments.

The 87-year-old is survived by his wife and four daughters.

His mortal remains will be kept at Adyanthaya Rangamandira in Mudigere for his followers and well-wishers to pay homage till this evening, and the last rites is likely to be performed at his native Daradahalli on Wednesday, sources close to Gowda's family said.

Mr Gowda, who had represented all the four Houses -- legislative assembly, council, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was also part of various political parties such as -- Praja Socialist Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga, Janata Party, Janata Dal, Congress and BJP.

He was in the limelight when he resigned as Lok Sabha member in 1978 to make way for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contest from the Chikkamagaluru Constituency, and worked for her victory.

Indira Gandhi, routed in the post-emergency general elections in 1977 and thrown out of office, had successfully contested Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha by-election in 1978, which was considered a "turning point" for her. Her victory gave the Congress a much-needed boost at the time.

Stating that he was anguished by the passing away of Gowda, calling him a stalwart of public service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message said, his extensive experience as MP, MLA, and Minister in Karnataka has left an indelible mark.

"His deep understanding of our Constitution and commitment to community service were noteworthy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the PM posted on "X".

Mr Gowda, who was a lawyer, entered politics through Congress in 1971. He was Member of Parliament - Lok Sabha, thrice, and Rajya Sabha, once.

In 1971 and 1977, he contested elections to the Lok Sabha from Chikkamagaluru Parliamentary Constituency on a Congress ticket, and won.

After vacating the seat for Indira Gandhi, Mr Gowda became the Member of the Legislative Council, from 1978 to 1983 representing Congress, and became a Minister in Devaraj Urs cabinet.

Later, with the change in political scenario, he quit Congress along with Urs to join Karnataka Kranti Ranga.

Mr Gowda was a member of the legislative assembly for three terms, representing the Janata Party from Thirthahalli constituency twice, and once from Sringeri constituency on a Congress ticket, and went on to become Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the S M Krishna government.

He was a Rajya Sabha member in 1986, representing the Janata Party, which later became Janata Dal.

In 2009, he contested from Bangalore North Parliamentary Constituency and entered Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket.

Mr Gowda, who served as a minister in various governments, also served as Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, from 1983 to 1985, and also as a Leader of the Opposition in both the Legislative Assembly and Council.

Recalling Gowda's long political career and service to the state in various capacities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was a clever politician, who had in-depth knowledge of literature.

"His death is a loss to Karnataka politics," he said, adding that he would take part in Gowda's funeral in Mudigere on Wednesday.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda expressed pain at Chandre Gowda's death.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former Chief Ministers -- B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and H D Kumaraswamy -- are among scores of political leaders and personalities who have expressed grief over Gowda's passing away.

