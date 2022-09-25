Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna Hospitalised After Respiratory Infection

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar is monitoring the former Chief Minister's health condition. (File)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday after he suffered an acute respiratory tract infection, informed hospital authorities.

The former Chief Minister is currently under the supervision of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, the Head of the Department (HOD) of Pulmonology and Dr Sunil Karanth HOD Intensive care, and a broad speciality medical team.

As per the hospital's information, SM Krishna is on minimal respiratory support and has a "cheerful frame of mind".

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar is monitoring the former Chief Minister's health condition.

