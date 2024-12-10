"Without Your Unrelenting Efforts...": JFK's Thank You Note For SM Krishna

Padma Vibhushan SM Krishna served in several top positions at the Centre and the state level, including Governor, External Affairs Minister and Chief Minister, in a political career that spanned half a century. But before his deep dive into domestic politics, he played a key role in a US election as a law student there. And was appreciated by none other than charismatic US President John F Kennedy.
In 1960, Democratic leader Kennedy was running for President. Mr Krishna, then a 28-year-old law student in the US, wrote to Mr Kennedy and offered to campaign for him in areas dominated by Indian Americans. The next year, Mr Kennedy was elected President and did not forget the contribution of the young Indian student.
In a letter dated January 19, 1961, Mr Kennedy wrote to Mr Krishna, "I hope that these few lines will convey my warm appreciation for your efforts during the campaign. I am most grateful for the splendid enthusiasm of my associates. I am only sorry I have not been able to personally thank you for the excellent work which you performed in behalf of the Democratic ticket.
"Without your unrelenting efforts and loyalty, victory would not have been possible last November 8th," Mr Kennedy wrote, two years before he was assassinated in one of the most shocking events in world history.
Mr Krishna, who had been ailing for some time, died at his Bengaluru home this morning. He is survived by his wife Prema and daughters Shambhavi and Malavika.
After finishing his education at the George Washington University Law School, Mr Krishna returned to India. His long political journey started in 1962 when he won the Maddur Assembly seat in Karnataka as an Independent candidate. He was with the Praja Socialist Party before joining the Congress.
Over the next five decades, he served as Karnataka Chief Minister, Maharashtra Governor, External Affairs Minister and Assembly Speaker. His term as Karnataka Chief Minister from October 1999 to May 2004 is credited with changing the face of Bengaluru and starting its transformation into an IT hub. After a five-decade journey with the Congress, Mr Krishna joined the BJP in 2017 before eventually retiring from politics in 2023, citing his advanced age and health issues.
