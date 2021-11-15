Former Intelligence Bureau Special Director Takes Charge As CISF Chief

Sheel Vardhan Singh took charge at CISF headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi Road area.

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sheel Vardhan Singh on Monday assumed charge of the Director-General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Prior to his appointment as the DG, CISF, Mr Singh was serving as Special Director at the Intelligence Bureau.

The 1986-batch Bihar cadre officer, Mr Singh, took charge at CISF headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi Road area.

Mr Singh, who is BA (Honours) in English literature, joined the Indian Police Service in 1986 at the age of 23 and was allotted Bihar cadre.

During his distinguished career spanning 35 years, Mr Singh has held many important and sensitive positions in Bihar and during the central deputation to the Government of India.

Mr Singh has served in the Ministry of External Affairs at the Indian High Commission, Dhaka, Bangladesh as First Secretary.

Later, on deputation to Intelligence Bureau, Mr Singh has served as Additional Director and Special Director.

Mr Singh has been decorated with the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004 and President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2010.

