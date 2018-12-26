Former Chief Bimal Jalan To Head Panel On Deciding Size Of RBI Reserves

Bimal Jalan will head a six-member committee on on Economic Capital Framework

Over a month after its board decided to form an expert panel to decide on the appropriate size of the RBI's reserves, the central bank today constituted a six-member committee headed by former Governor Bimal Jalan with former secretary Rakesh Mohan as the vice chairman.

The panel will include Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan, the RBI said in a statement.

Bharat Doshi and Sudhir Mankad who are members of the central board of the RBI, will be other two members of the expert committee on Economic Capital Framework.

