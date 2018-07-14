Former BJP Lawmaker Among 4 Nominated For Rajya Sabha By President

Ram Shakal has been a three-time member of the Lok Sabha.

Former BJP lawmaker Ram Shakal, RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and stone artist Raghunath Mohapatra were today nominated to the Rajya Sabha.



The nominations were made by President Ram Nath Kovind on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.



"Ram Shakal is an eminent people's leader and public representative from Uttar Pradesh, who has devoted his life for the welfare and well-being of the Dalit community. A farmer leader, he is widely respected for championing the cause of farmers, labourers and migrants," it said.



He has also been a three-time member of the Lok Sabha, representing the Robertsganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh.



RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha is the founder and honorary director of the Delhi-based think-tank India Policy Foundation.



A professor at the Motilal Nehu College of the Delhi University, he is also a member of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).



Raghunath Mohapatra is an internationally renowned authority on stone carving.



Practicing since 1959, he has trained over 2,000 students. Mr Mohapatra has contributed to the preservation of traditional sculpture and ancient monuments and has worked on the beautification of the Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri.



