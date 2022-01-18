Former Army Chief General JJ Singh Joins BJP Ahead Of Punjab Polls

The former army chief had left the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018 (File)

Former Army Chief General Joginder Jaswant Singh (Retd.) today joined the BJP in Chandigarh in the presence of the party leadership, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Mr Shekhawat and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma welcomed the former General into the party fold.

The former army chief had left the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018.

General JJ Singh (retd.) had joined the Badal's party in 2017 and unsuccessfully contested against then Congress leader Amarinder Singh from Patiala during the Assembly elections that year. The retired General, who has also served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, was the first Sikh to be appointed as the Army Chief in 2005.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.