Sushma Swaraj's Passport App Registers 1 Million Downloads In 2 Days

Passport Seva mobile App was launched along with a scheme under which a person can apply for a passport from anywhere in India.

All India | | Updated: June 29, 2018 20:28 IST
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj launched the app on Tuesday. (File)

New Delhi: 

The External Affairs Ministry's passport seva mobile application, which allows users to apply for a travel document from anywhere in the country, has registered one million downloads in just two days of its launch on June 26.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had launched the application, available in Android and iOS platforms, on Tuesday with facilities for applying, paying and scheduling appointments for acquiring a passport.

"Passport Seva mobile App launched recently by the Ministry of External Affairs recently has already registered 1 million downloads," Swaraj tweeted today.

 It was launched along with a scheme under which a person can apply for a passport from anywhere in India irrespective of the place of residence.

With the launch of the 'mPassport Seva App', a person now does not require access to a computer and printer to apply for a passport, the MEA had said. 

