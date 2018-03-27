Sushma Swaraj Retweets Congress Poll, Wins Hands Down

The Congress put out a poll yesterday on whether it was the Sushma Swaraj's "worst failure".

Sushma Swaraj made a statement in Rajya Sabha about the 39 Indians killed by ISIS in Iraq

New Delhi:  Sushma Swaraj has re-tweeted a Congress post. Not just any post, but one that invites people to assess her "failure" as a Foreign Minister in handling the case of 39 missing Indians killed in Iraq. The opposition party has been targeting Ms Swaraj since she confirmed in parliament last week that the Indians had been killed by the ISIS.

The Congress put out a poll yesterday on whether it was the minister's "worst failure".The Congress post has been liked by over 1,500 and shared by nearly 2500. With 24 minutes left in the poll, the Congress had received over 29,000 votes. Unfortunately for the party, the verdict is less ayes than noes.

It is a Congress self-goal, said many in their comments. So far, Ms Swaraj seems to have got a vast approval rating of 76 per cent.

The foreign minister's comeback - retweeting the poll - amused many, especially her fan following on Twitter.One tweet pointed out the catch in the poll question.A week ago, the foreign minister declared in parliament that the Indian workers, missing since 2014, had been confirmed dead after DNA tests on remains found buried underneath a mound in Mosul, Iraq's second largest city.

Till last year, Ms Swaraj had insisted that the Indians would be presumed alive until there was evidence to the contrary. The Congress, referring to six such statements by the government, accused her of misleading the house and the families of the workers. The party also decided to push a motion for breach of privilege.

