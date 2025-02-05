Delhi Exit Polls Show BJP's Return To Capital, AAP Rejects Forecast

Exit polls of the Delhi election show the BJP may have a good chance of coming to power in the national capital, after 10 years of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruling the city. A majority of the exit polls show the AAP coming second, while the Congress a distant third with a total wipeout.

Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.

The AAP has, however, rejected the predictions by exit poll agencies.

"This is our fourth election, and every time exit polls did not show AAP forming the government in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has worked for the people of Delhi. We will see the results in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party and we will form the government..." AAP leader Sushil Gupta told news agency ANI.

An AAP spokesperson told NDTV the party would return with a huge majority on results day.

Chanakya Strategies forecast AAP would get 25-28 seats, while the BJP would get 39-44 and the Congress up to three seats. DV Research predicted the AAP would win 26-34, BJP 36-44 and the Congress 0.

The ruling AAP is eyeing a fourth straight win, while the BJP is looking for a comeback after 1998 while the Congress is struggling to reclaim its legacy.

The turnout in the 2020 Delhi assembly election stood at 62.82 per cent, 4.65 per cent lower than 67.47 per cent in 2015.