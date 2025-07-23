Video: Delhi's Minto Bridge, Once A Monsoon Nightmare, Sees Smooth Traffic

Long considered Delhi's most flood-prone traffic bottleneck, Minto Bridge, for a change, saw a smooth traffic despite heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning. The underpass at the intersection of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and Swami Vivekananda Marg (formerly Minto Road) is usually the first spot to flood during monsoon, leaving vehicles stranded in waist-deep water.

This morning, news agency ANI shared visuals showing clear roads and normal vehicle flow at the site. "Latest visuals from Minto Bridge; traffic running smoothly. The national capital received heavy rainfall this morning," read the caption.

The national capital received heavy rainfall this morning.

BJP leader Amit Malviya was quick to attribute the improvement to the party's recent administrative measures. "Despite heavy rain, traffic moved smoothly at Minto Bridge, once the first to flood with even a drizzle. That's the change Delhi is witnessing under the BJP government in just a few months!" he posted on X. "A real transformation has begun."

Built over 90 years ago, the railway underbridge connects the arterial routes between Connaught Place and major points like New Delhi station, Old Delhi, and Darya Ganj. Its strategic position means it sees a high volume of daily traffic.

A user wrote on X, "Never imagined I would see this day. Minto Bridge is not flooded after heavy rainfall."

Never imagined I will see this day. Minto Bridge is not flooded after heavy rainfall.

Someone added, "Minto bridge used to get flooded at the drop of a hat. Despite torrential rains yesterday and today, the bridge still hasn't flooded."

This is an upgrade people arent talking about. Minto bridge used to get flooded at the drop of a hat. Despite torrential rains yesterday and today, the bridge still hasn't flooded. Critics are quick to take shots at the govt for everything that goes wrong but dont credit it for…

A video clip showed a flooded classroom, with young children standing on desks to avoid the rising water. "Have you put all the cameras on Minto Bridge? Put a few in the school too," a user wrote.

This isn't the first time this monsoon season that Minto Bridge has stayed dry. On July 10 following another round of intense showers, the spot remained normal.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma shared a video from the bridge underpass, claiming there was no waterlogging this time. The video, showing smooth traffic, was intended as "proof" of improved civic preparedness.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj countered the minister's claim by posting a video of a flooded road near Mr Verma's official residence.