After Top Court Relief To Old Cars, Delhi Tests Tech To Clean Up Truck Fumes

In a bid to tackle one of the worst sources of air pollution, Delhi has begun testing retrofitting devices that promise to cut harmful emissions from heavy commercial vehicles by more than 70 per cent.

The pilot project, led by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, will see 30 catalyic converter-based devices installed on older BS-III and BS-IV trucks and buses.

These devices, fitted next to the exhaust, are designed to trap and neutralise pollutants like particulate matter (PM), carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and nitrogen oxides (NOx).

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it a "decisive leap towards tech-driven pollution control." Not only is this a first-of-its-kind effort in India but also a solution that can be replicated in other cities and sectors where fossil fuel engines are a major source of pollution."

The move comes as Delhi tightens restrictions on older, more polluting vehicles in line with the Commission for Air Quality Management's directives. But rather than just banning them, the government is testing if technology can give these vehicles a second, cleaner life.

The push to clean up truck fumes also comes amid relief for old cars from the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the court said no coercive action will be taken against those who own diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. Mr Sirsa said the end-of-life vehicles must not be categorised based on the years of use, but rather the distance traveled, and pollution should be considered as a viable factor.ssure tests and have clocked over 9,000 km in field trials. The pilot will focus on government and autonomous body vehicles meeting BS-IV or earlier norms, with testing done in collaboration with IIT Delhi or ICAT.

Sirsa said the project reflects a shift towards permanent solutions rather than short-term fixes. "This pilot is a trial and a statement of our vision, to deploy innovative solutions that clean Delhi's air while keeping essential transport running," he said.

If the results match the lab tests, the retrofit technology could be rolled out across Delhi's heavy vehicle fleet, a step that might significantly cut the toxic exhaust clouding the city's air each winter.

For now, all eyes will be on these 30 trial vehicles. If they can drive cleaner without losing performance, Delhi could have found a way to fight air pollution without sidelining livelihoods.