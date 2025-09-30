Delhi High Court Stays NOIDA Authority's Rs 100 Crore Demand Over DND Flyway Ads

The Delhi High Court has stayed a demand letter issued by NOIDA authority, seeking Rs 100 crore from Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited, the developer of DND flyway, in alleged advertisement license fees.

Justice Jasmeet Singh stayed in the interim, the letter issued by Outdoor Advertisement Department of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), which had reportedly also called for the removal of outdoor advertisements displayed by the petitioner on the Delhi-NOIDA-Delhi (DND) Flyway.

"Prima facie, it seems that the petitioner has a right to display advertisements and the balance of convenience lies in favour of the petitioner. In case interim orders are not granted to the petitioner, it may cause irreparable damage and loss to the petitioner which cannot be compensated in terms of money," the court said in its September 25 order.

The court further said "no coercive measures shall be taken against the petitioner" pursuant to the letter of September 10, till the next hearing as it issued notice to the NOIDA authority, directing it to file it a reply within four weeks.

The court would hear the matter on January 16, 2026.

The petition, filed by Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL), claimed it was granted the right by the respondent to display outdoor advertisements on the Noida side of the DND flyway, at certain rate, which was increased on subsequent dates, and was regularly paid.

On October 26, 2016 the Allahabad High Court stopped the petitioner from collecting user fee from commuters using the DND Flyway, which was later upheld by Supreme Court in December 2024.

The counsel for the petitioner claimed that even though NTBCL did not have the right to collect toll any longer, it was still entitled to display the advertisements on the Noida side, since the Supreme Court did not interdict the rights of the petitioner in any way.

The petition claimed on January 10, NOIDA authority retrospectively increased the licence fee for advertisement with effect from April 1, 2024 "in violation of principles of natural justice", and has now demanded a Rs 100 crore as outstanding.

The counsel for the petitioner claimed there was no clause in the agreement entered between both parties for developing the flyway that permits NOIDA authority to unilaterally change the advertising rates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)