1,800 Designs Submitted For Delhi's First Official Logo

Delhi is set to get its first official logo, a move that the government says will give the national capital a distinct visual identity for the first time.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced the formation of an expert committee to evaluate and finalise the design. The committee will be chaired by the Secretary of the Department of General Administration, with the Joint Secretary serving as Member Secretary. Experts from various universities have also been included in the panel.

"The logo will serve as a new symbol of Delhi's distinct identity," Ms Gupta said while explaining the process.

1,800 Designs Submitted

The search for Delhi's official logo began earlier this month through a competition hosted on the MyGov portal. Entries closed on 26 September, and officials confirmed that 1,800 designs were received from across the country.

The expert panel will now evaluate the submissions before shortlisting the final design.

What the Logo Will Represent

According to the Chief Minister, the design is expected to capture Delhi's unique history, culture, and development, while also reflecting the aspirations of its residents. She added that the government intends for the logo to showcase modern governance and citizen participation.

Officials say that this is the first attempt to give Delhi a formal emblem, which will help present the city's identity more clearly at the national and international level.