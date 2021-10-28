S Jaishankar To Address UN Debate On Its Cooperation With Regional Bodies

S Jaishankar on Sunday reaffirmed India's commitment to the United Nations. (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday will be addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on "Cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations (African Union)".

"Coming up tomorrow: UNSC High-Level Virtual Open Debate on Cooperation between the UN and regional and subregional organizations (African Union). EAM Dr S Jaishankar will address the UNSC," tweeted the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York.

#IndiainUNSC



➡️Coming up tomorrow:



UNSC High Level Virtual Open Debate on Cooperation between the @UN and regional and subregional organizations (@_AfricanUnion).



EAM @DrSJaishankar will address the UNSC



📅28 Oct

🕰️0800 hrs EDT/ 1730 IST

📺Watch live: https://t.co/Rqs6eKCwDRpic.twitter.com/LN5AKs3c8K — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 27, 2021

African Union is a continental body that consists of 55 states belonging to the African continent. It was launched as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 2002.

Mr Jaishankar on Sunday reaffirmed India's commitment to the United Nations on the 76th anniversary of UN Day.

He reiterated the importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects rebalancing, fairness and multipolarity and said that it will always be a constructive force in enhancing UN's effectiveness and reliability.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)