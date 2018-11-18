Foreign Currencies, Gold Worth Rs 34.60 Lakh Seized At Chennai Airport

Foreign currency and gold totally valued at Rs 34.60 lakh have been seized. (Representational)

Foreign currency and gold totally valued at Rs 34.60 lakh have been seized from four passengers over the last three days by customs officials at the international aiport in Chennai.

In the first instance, the officials, acting on specific information, seized USD 20,500 from two Kuala Lumpur bound passengers early on Friday morning.

A search revealed that they had concealed the currency in their rectum and the money was seized, a customs release said.

Another passenger who arrived on Friday morning from Kuala Lumpur was intercepted by Customs officials on suspicion.

He was found to have concealed 133 grams gold worth Rs 4.25 lakh in his pant pockets and under the sole of his slippers.

In the third incident, customs officials recovered 420 grams of gold foils worth Rs 14.6 lakh, concealed in the baggage of a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on November 15.