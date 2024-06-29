In A First, Classmates To Be Chiefs Of Indian Army And Navy Together

The officers were classmates at the Sainik School, Rewa, in Madhya Pradesh.

For the first time in Indian military history, two classmates, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, will be service chiefs of Indian Army and Navy.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Army Chief Designate Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi studied at the Sainik School, Rewa, in Madhya Pradesh. They were together in the school from class 5th-A in the early 1970s.

The roll numbers of the two officers were also around each other, as Lt Gen Dwivedi's roll number was 931 and Admiral Tripathi's was 938.

Their bonding was strong from the initial days in the school and they remained in touch all along, even though they were in different forces.

A defence official who knows both the officers said strong friendships among the senior leadership in the military matter a lot in strengthening the working relationship between the forces.

"This rare honour of nurturing two prodigious students, who would go on to lead their respective Services 50 years later, goes to Sainik School, Rewa, in Madhya Pradesh," Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said in a tweet.

The appointments of the two classmates have also come around the same time, in a gap of around two months.

Admiral Tripathi took over the command of the Indian Navy on May 1, while Lt Gen Dwivedi will be taking over his new appointment tomorrow.

Lt Gen Dwivedi has had a long tenure as the Northern Army Commander where he's had exposure to the ongoing operations in the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Born on July 1, 1964, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984.

