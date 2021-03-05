Rajasthan Teen, On Police Watch, Killed By Father For Eloping With Dalit

The Rajasthan High Court had extended police protection to the young couple.

A resident of Rajasthan's Dausa district has admitted to strangling his daughter, an 18-year-old who was under police protection. The victim had last week moved the Rajasthan High Court for help, fearing her father's wrath after eloping with a man belonging to the Dalit community.

Pinki Saini had alleged that she was forcibly married off on February 16 by her father Shankar Lal Saini, 50. She, however, returned home shortly after and three days later, on February 21, eloped with one Roshan Mahawar.

Her father registered a police complaint the next day, alleging abduction, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Beniwal.

On February 26, the couple move the Rajasthan High Court, which directed the state police to provide the young duo security cover. "Their life and liberty are in danger..." the court had said in its order, asking the police to take them both to a safe place as per their wishes.

The couple then returned to its village in Dausa on March 1. Ms Saini was abducted from their home on the same day, the police say. They searched for her for two days even as Mr Mahawar filed another case of abduction, according to SP Beniwal said.

Ms Saini's family members allegedly brought her back home where her father strangled her to death, according to a PTI report.

At around 3am on Wednesday, March 3, her father surrendered confessing to killing her.

The couple's advocates have called the murder "gross negligence" that could not be prevented despite a court order.