For Aryan Khan, 14 Conditions For Bail

Aryan Khan will have to surrender his passport, according to the bail order (File)

Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday, a court order said today, listing 14 conditions for his bail.

Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court yesterday and could walk out of jail this evening.

He has to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, according to the order, and surrender his passport.

The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, "not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.

Aryan Khan also has to go to the NCB office every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, attend court hearings, and join investigations whenever required.

If any of these conditions are violated, the court says, the NCB can request cancellation of bail.

<br />

Aryan Khan was arrested after drugs raids on a cruise ship party on October 2. He has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail for three weeks.

The Bombay High Court order has to go to a special anti-narcotics court and be processed before a release order is issued.

Aryan Khan could walk out this evening, but only if the trial court's release order reaches the jailor before 5:30 pm.

If the release order reaches after that, he has to spend another night in jail.

"We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from the high court today. Once we get it, we will submit it along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court," Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told news agency PTI.

"We hope to do it by this evening itself so that we can get Aryan Khan out of jail," Mr Maneshinde said.